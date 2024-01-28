Bioeutectics wins cash for eutectic fluids

The green chemistry start-up Bioeutectics has secured $2.1 million in venture capital funding to develop its green solvent technology. The firm makes eutectic solvents, which are chemical mixtures that use melting point depression to achieve fluid states that the isolated components couldn’t attain. The firm says it can replace organic solvents in pharmaceuticals, food, personal care products, agriculture, and gas capture with nontoxic customized eutectic fluids. The fundraising round was led by Syensqo, formerly the specialty chemical division of Solvay.
