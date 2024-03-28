C1 advances mild CO-to-methanol process

The Berlin-based start-up C1 says it has completed a 20-day continuous test showing that its developmental homogeneous catalyst can convert 95% of carbon monoxide and hydrogen into methanol in a single pass. The process was run at mild conditions of 2,000 kPa and 120 °C and is five times as efficient as standard methanol production, C1 says. The firm says the efficiency matched predictions from quantum chemical simulations.
