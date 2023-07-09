Carbon-free cement developer attracts cash

The start-up Material Evolution has raised $19 million in series A funding to scale up its carbon-free cement production process. Founded in 2017, the British firm has developed an alkali process to make cement at ambient temperature from a range of industrial wastes and renewable feedstocks. Concrete, which uses cement as its binder, accounts for about 8% of the world’s anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions, according to the International Energy Agency.
