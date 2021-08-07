Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Green Chemistry

CarbonFree, Sekisui advance CO2-to-chemicals projects

by Craig Bettenhausen
August 7, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Two firms recently struck deals to bring their technology for carbon capture and use closer to the market. CarbonFree, which is developing a technology to react CO2 with calcium and magnesium salts to make limestone and baking soda, has brought on the engineering firm Fluor to scale up its process from its long-running pilot systems. CarbonFree says it aims to eventually capture 10% of the world’s industrial CO2 emissions. Separately, the steelmaker ArcelorMittal will test a CO2 recycling process developed by Sekisui Chemical. During the 3-year, $1.9 million trial, Sekisui’s system will capture CO2 emitted during steel production, convert it into a carbon monoxide–hydrogen mixture, then pipe it back upstream to chemically reduce more iron ore.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Molten raises funds for methane pyrolysis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fortera opens green cement plant
ExxonMobil to pilot carbon capture via carbonate fuel cells

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE