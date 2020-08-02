Clariant sells 4th biofuel license

Clariant has sold a fourth license for its Sunliquid cellulosic ethanol technology to Eta Bio, a family-owned agricultural business based in Bulgaria. Eta will build a plant with an annual capacity for converting about 250,000 metric tons (t) of wheat straw into 50,000 t of cellulosic ethanol. Ongoing commercial interest in Clariant’s technology is in stark contrast to that of other cellulosic ethanol technologies, most of which have been shelved.
