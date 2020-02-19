Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Green Chemistry

Europeans advance plastics recycling

P&G, Versalis, and Ineos look to novel technologies to confront plastic waste

by Alex Scott
February 19, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Photo of a hand containing plastic pellets.
Credit: Indorama
P&G has partnered with Indorama to chemically recycle polyethylene terephthalate waste to make bottles for its Pantene hair-care products.

The consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble is stepping up use of recycled plastic to package its leading products in Europe. P&G’s move comes as the Italian chemical firm Versalis begins developing a process for chemically recycling waste plastic and the UK’s Ineos unveils a system that will enable the recycling of 6.5 billion bottle caps. The moves are a response to increasing consumer concern about plastic pollution and strengthening European legislation aimed at limiting plastic waste.

P&G says it has established a 5-year partnership with the UK waste management firm Viridor to purchase enough recycled high-density polyethylene to make 200 million bottles for its Ariel brand of laundry detergent. The partnership will help P&G meet its commitment to have up to 50% recycled content in its Ariel bottles this year, the firm claims.

P&G will also test new recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) packaging for its Pantene hair care products in Europe, starting with the brand’s clear bottles. The PET maker Indorama Ventures will produce the recycled PET using a chemical process that degrades waste plastic into monomers and then converts them into polymer again.

“By committing to the use of this material, P&G is driving a new circular supply chain, creating an end market for recycled plastics,” Virginie Helias, P&G’s chief sustainability officer, says in a statement.

Separately, Versalis has launched a project, named HoopTM, to develop technology for chemically recycling waste plastic that cannot easily be mechanically recycled. Versalis is working with Servizi di Ricerche e Sviluppo, an Italian engineering firm that owns a pyrolysis technology the partners will adapt to recycling mixed plastic waste.

Versalis says it will build a plant with capacity to produce 6,000 metric tons per year of recycled plastic at its site in Mantova, Italy, with a view to introducing production at its sites across Italy.

Meanwhile, Ineos is partnering with Italy’s Forever Plast to recycle the polyethylene caps used on PET bottles. The partners have developed a grade of recycled polyethylene that mirrors the characteristics of Ineos’s virgin grades so that it is compatible with plastic molding machines. The partners claim this will enable the recycling of 6.5 billion bottle caps over the next five years.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Milliken, PureCycle launch additives
Honeywell to enter plastics recycling business
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mars pet food packaging to use recycled plastic
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE