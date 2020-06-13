Givaudan to buy biotech start-up Alderys

The flavor and fragrance producer Givaudan will acquire Alderys, a French start-up using engineered yeast to convert plant material into chemicals. Alderys makes polymer building blocks as well as chemicals for the animal nutrition and cosmetics sectors. Givaudan expects Alderys to help build its portfolio of sustainable products and add to its range of cosmetic ingredients. Alderys says its technology can also be used to make flavors and fragrances. Founded in 2009,the firm has 30 employees.
