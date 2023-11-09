Pyrum eyes tire recycling in Czech Republic

The German tire recycling firm Pyrum Innovations plans to build a plant that would recycle up to 20,000 metric tons of used tires per year in Czechia. The plant is slated to start up in 2025. Pyrum estimates that its pyrolysis technology generates 2.5 L of oil, 5 kg of carbon black, and smaller amounts of textile fibers and steel wire from each tire it recycles. The firm aims to build more than 17 new plants by 2030.
