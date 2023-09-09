Sinopec starts up green hydrogen plant

Sinopec has started up its green hydrogen plant, located in Xinjiang, in northwest China. The plant has a capacity of 20,000 metric tons per year. Sinopec is powering the hydrogen production with local and regional photovoltaic electricity. The plant will replace H2 from natural gas and other fossil fuel inputs at the company’s Tahe Petrochemical refinery. Sinopec says it plans to replicate the project in the next few years at at least two sites in Inner Mongolia.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter