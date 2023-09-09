Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Green Chemistry

Sinopec starts up green hydrogen plant

by Craig Bettenhausen
September 9, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

A chemical plant shows 7 tall chemical tanks, 10 spherical gas storage tanks, and an array of industiral buildings, all connected by pipes and roads.
Credit: PRNewsfoto/Sinopec
Sinopec says abundant solar resources in Xinjiang, China, made it a logical first choice for a large green hydrogen plant.

Sinopec has started up its green hydrogen plant, located in Xinjiang, in northwest China. The plant has a capacity of 20,000 metric tons per year. Sinopec is powering the hydrogen production with local and regional photovoltaic electricity. The plant will replace H2 from natural gas and other fossil fuel inputs at the company’s Tahe Petrochemical refinery. Sinopec says it plans to replicate the project in the next few years at at least two sites in Inner Mongolia.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE