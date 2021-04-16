Solar Foods gets money for making food from air

Solar Foods, a Finnish start-up developing a process for making protein by feeding single-cell microbes renewable hydrogen and CO2 from air, has secured a $12 million loan from the Finnish Climate Fund. It is the fund’s first loan. Solar Foods will use the money to build a commercial-scale production plant for its Solein brand of protein. The firm says Solein has a carbon footprint 99% lower than that of meat protein and 80% less than that of plant protein.
