Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Green Chemistry

UK protein-from-CO₂ start-up raises $10 million

Funds will support pilot manufacturing and product testing in the Netherlands

by Alex Scott
March 18, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A photo of a shipping-container-like structure.
Credit: Drax
Deep Branch tested its CO2-based protein process at a plant operated by the UK power generator Drax.

The fanciful concept of making food from the air is getting some financial support.

Deep Branch, a British start-up, has raised $10 million in series A funding to produce animal-feed protein from single-cell microbes fed waste carbon dioxide and hydrogen. The lead investors are the chemical maker DSM and the venture capital firm Novo Holdings. This is on top of $5 million that Deep Branch recently received from the UK government and the European Union.

Named Proton, Deep Branch’s protein comprises dried up microbes. The powder is 70% protein and contains all the amino acids required to feed fish or land animals, the firm says.

The latest funding round will enable Deep Branch to start pilot-scale production of its protein at Brightlands Chemelot Campus, an incubator in the Netherlands for young, circular-economy technology companies. Deep Branch will then provide Proton to the feed producers BioMar and AB Agri to evaluate its nutritional content. The new funding will also allow Deep Branch to begin engineering design work for its first commercial-scale facility.

Proton is cost competitive with standard animal feed while offering a 90% carbon footprint savings, Deep Branch says. The company claims lower raw material costs than emerging feed technologies that use methane or sugar.

Deep Branch is at a development phase similar to that of Solar Foods, a Finnish start-up making protein from a microbe fed with CO2 captured from the air. In December, Solar Foods raised $5 million to build a demonstration plant.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cargill to use Enough’s fungal protein for meat alternatives
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sea6 raises $18.5 million for seaweed farms
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Brevel raises $8.4 million seed round for algae protein
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE