Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Green Chemistry

A practical route to making ammonia from wastewater

Porous solid electrolyte boosts the efficiency of converting nitrates to ammonia

by Prachi Patel
August 14, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Black-and-white scanning electron micrsocope image shows spherical particles.
Credit: Nat. Catal.
A scanning electron microscope image of solid polymer electrolyte beads used in an electrochemical reactor that converts nitrates in wastewater into ammonia

Wastewater is laced with nitrates that harm ecosystems and human health. Engineers have now designed a practical reactor based on a solid electrolyte to efficiently convert those nitrates into ammonia (Nat. Catal. 2024, DOI: 10.1038/s41929-024-01200-w). The method could treat wastewater while making ammonia production more sustainable.

Ammonia-based fertilizers help feed the world. But the Haber-Bosch process to make ammonia results in 1.3% of global CO2 emissions. Synthesizing ammonia by the electrochemical reduction of nitrates, which could be powered by renewable electricity, is a greener alternative. In electrochemical devices, a catalyst at the anode oxidizes water to form hydrogen ions, which go to the cathode, where another catalyst reduces nitrate to ammonia.

But wastewater’s low nitrate concentrations mean much of the current ends up going toward producing hydrogen gas instead of ammonia. So researchers have previously added electrolyte solutions to conduct more hydrogen ions across the electrodes. “But in real wastewater treatment systems, you can’t add tons of electrolyte to convert nitrate to ammonia,” says Feng-Yang Chen, a chemical and biomolecular engineer at Rice University.

Chen, Haotian Wang, and colleagues designed a reactor that is split into three chambers using two electrodes. Each electrode is a ruthenium-embedded copper nanowire mesh to which the researchers attached an ion-conducting membrane. They packed the chamber between the electrodes with tiny beads of a porous polymer drenched with electrolyte solution.The new setup increased ionic conductivity and suppressed hydrogen gas formation. When the team fed simulated industrial wastewater with a typical 2,000 ppm nitrate concentration into the device, over 90% of electric current went toward ammonia production.

Previous systems suffer from much lower efficiencies at that concentration, says Xiao Su, a chemical and biomolecular engineering professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign who was not involved in the study. “The porous solid electrolyte is a clever conceptual advance and gives a significant performance improvement.” The long-term challenge will be to ensure that the process, with its use of novel catalysts and electrolytes, can compete in cost with the Haber-Bosch method.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Phosphonium salt boosts electrochemical Haber-Bosch reaction
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
One-step synthesis of urea could green up the fertilizer’s act
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Improved electrode efficiently converts CO2 to ethylene
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE