The industrialization of the Haber-Bosch process

Given the negative environmental impacts of making and using synthetic nitrogen fertilizer, many companies and researchers are looking for alternatives to the Haber-Bosch process. Here are a few options.

WASTE NOT, WANT NOT

One of the most straightforward ways to reduce the negative effects of the Haber-Bosch process is to waste less of the fertilizer used on farms. Much of this fertilizer never makes it into a plant; farmers can increase efficiency by applying fertilizer to crops only when and where it’s needed. A recent study in Nature Food calls this approach the most effective way to address greenhouse gas emissions from nitrogen fertilizer. It estimates that emissions could be reduced by 20% using existing technologies.

ELECTRIFYING AMMONIA

Several companies are developing methods that use renewable electricity to produce ammonia, resulting in lower greenhouse gas emissions than the Haber-Bosch process. The start-up Nitricity zaps the air with plasma reactors powered by renewable energy, creating reactive nitrogen in a process that mimics lightning. Another firm, Nium, says it can produce ammonia at low temperatures and low pressures with renewable energy by using a new type of catalyst. Major fertilizer producers like Yara and CF Industries Holdings are building green ammonia plants, which use renewable energy and rely on water instead of fossil fuels as a source of hydrogen.

MICROBES TO THE RESCUE

Some plants, such as beans, peas, and other legumes, have symbiotic relationships with bacteria that can absorb atmospheric nitrogen and convert it into reactive nitrogen. Growing these crops can increase the amount of nitrogen available in soil. But these microbes don’t associate with many of the world’s major cereal crops, such as corn, rice, and wheat. Several firms, including Pivot Bio and Ginkgo Bioworks, are developing microbes that have been genetically engineered to produce nitrogen for cereal crops. Farmers used Pivot Bio’s product on more than 1.2 million hectares last year.