Greenhouse Gases

280 Earth starts direct-air-capture pilot plant in Oregon

by Craig Bettenhausen
May 23, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 16
A giant funnel and pipes running up and down a five-story scaffold in a plant.
Credit: 280 Earth
280 Earth's direct-air-capture process uses a flowing granular sorbent to grab CO2 and water from ambient air.

The direct-air-capture (DAC) start-up 280 Earth has begun removing carbon dioxide from the air at its pilot plant in The Dalles, Oregon. The facility can capture 500 metric tons per year, and 280 Earth says it will use the resulting data to inform the design of a 5,000-metric-ton system it is developing. 280 Earth, which spun out of Alphabet’s R&D center in 2022, also announced that it has raised $50 million in a series B investment round.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

