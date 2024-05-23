280 Earth starts direct-air-capture pilot plant in Oregon

The direct-air-capture (DAC) start-up 280 Earth has begun removing carbon dioxide from the air at its pilot plant in The Dalles, Oregon. The facility can capture 500 metric tons per year, and 280 Earth says it will use the resulting data to inform the design of a 5,000-metric-ton system it is developing. 280 Earth, which spun out of Alphabet’s R&D center in 2022, also announced that it has raised $50 million in a series B investment round.
