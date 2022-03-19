8 Rivers advances its decarbonization ambitions with investment from SK and a deal with Johnson Matthey

The decarbonization technology company 8 Rivers Capital has won a $100 million investment from SK Group and signed a deal with Johnson Matthey to integrate the two firms’ hydrogen technologies. 8 Rivers is developing the Allam-Fetvedt power generation cycle, which burns carbon-based fuels in a pure-oxygen reactor using CO2 as the working fluid. CO2 capture is facilitated by eliminating the need to separate it from nitrogen gas. The SK investment is the largest in a carbon-capture provider to date, SK and 8 Rivers say.
