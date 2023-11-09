Air Products to make blue hydrogen in Rotterdam

Air Products plans to build and operate a facility to capture carbon dioxide emissions from an existing fossil fuel–consuming hydrogen plant that supplies ExxonMobil’s refinery in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Due to start up in 2026, the carbon capture facility would make the Air Products plant the biggest producer of blue hydrogen in Europe, the company claims. The captured CO2 would be piped into an empty gas field 3 km beneath the North Sea. Financial details were not disclosed.
