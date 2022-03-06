Antwerp advances carbon-capture project

Engineering studies have started on Antwerp@C, a project to capture carbon dioxide from plants in Antwerp, Belgium, and sequester it offshore. Future use of CO2 as a chemical raw material is planned. Partners in the project include Air Liquide, BASF, Borealis, ExxonMobil, Ineos, TotalEnergies, Fluxys, and the Port of Antwerp. By 2030, the project could halve the port’s annual CO2 emissions of about 19 million metric tons. The partners will decide whether to go ahead with it by year-end.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter