Arkema to boost production of HFO-1233zd, a foam-blowing agent

Arkema is increasing production of the insulation foam–blowing agent hydrofluoroolefin-1233zd (HFO-1233zd) in the US and China. Arkema plans to spend $60 million to add 15,000 metric tons (t) per year of capacity for the HFO at its plant in Calvert City, Kentucky. The firm will contract with the chemical maker Aofan to make 5,000 t in China starting in 2022. HFO-1233zd has a global warming effect much lower than that of the hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) it is meant to replace. Arkema says it can be used in all major types of premade rigid foam as well as in spray-foam systems.
