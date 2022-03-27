Arkema ships low-greenhouse-potential HFO foamblowing agent

The first shipments of Arkema’s greener blowing agent have arrived at foam-making facilities in North America. Forane 1233zd is a hydrofluoroolefin (HFO), a class of gaseous fluorinated compounds with global warming effects comparable with those of CO2. The hydrofluorocarbons that HFOs are replacing have a climate impact roughly 1,400 times that of CO2. The initial shipments will be used to puff up polyurethane foam; Arkema also markets the chemical as a heat transfer fluid and refrigerant for heat pumps. Polystyrene foam makers are also adopting HFOs. Owens Corning and DuPont say they intend to convert all their North American plants to HFO blends within the next few years.
This story was updated on March 29, 2022, to correct the initial North American market for Arkema's Forane 1233zd hydrofluoroolefin. It is companies making polyurethane spray foam, not polystyrene foam.
