Clean Carbon Solutions (CCS), a carbon capture and separation specialist, has closed a $22 million series B investment round that included the venture arms of the oil companies Equinor and Chevron. CCS uses a proprietary solvent to capture CO2, which can then be released by heating. The British firm says its system is 40% cheaper to operate and 20% cheaper to build than industry-standard systems based on monoethanolamine. It hopes to reach a cost of $30 per metric ton of CO2 captured.
