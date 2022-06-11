The direct-air-capture (DAC) firm Carbon Engineering (CE) and an Occidental Petroleum subsidiary, 1PointFive, plan to standardize, modularize, and mass-produce DAC plants as a way to quickly scale up CE’s solvent-based, calcium-loop DAC technology. The firms say that with current incentives and carbon credit markets, they could deploy as many as 70 DAC facilities, each with a capacity to capture and store 1 million metric tons of CO2 annually, by 2035.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter