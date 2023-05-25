Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Greenhouse Gases

Cement makers advance carbon capture

Lafarge and Heidelberg select technologies for CO2 capture and utilization projects

by Craig Bettenhausen
May 25, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

An aerial photo of Heidelberg Materials's Lengfurt cement works.
Credit: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials plans to capture a portion of the CO2 emitted by its cement plant in Lengfurt, Germany.

Two construction-material firms have selected technology partners for facilities that will capture and use some of the carbon dioxide generated at their cement plants.

In British Columbia, Lafarge is adding a CO2-to-chemicals system from the start-up Dimensional Energy to CO2-capture pilot equipment from Svante that has operated at its Richmond Cement Plant since January 2021. Svante captures CO2 with solid sorbents based on metal-organic frameworks. When completed, the system will pull 1 metric ton (t) of CO2 per day from Lafarge’s cement facility and react it with hydrogen to yield roughly 180 L of hydrocarbon waxes.

Lafarge says a local means of CO2 utilization is critical for decarbonizing heavy industry in British Columbia because the province doesn’t have the transportation and sequestration infrastructure to otherwise store the greenhouse gas.

“Carbon capture is an important lever in our net-zero roadmap. However, for a carbon capture project to succeed, it must be paired with permanent geologic sequestration or utilization technology that will permanently isolate the CO2 in a specific media or product,” Stephanie Voysey, head of sustainability and environment for Lafarge in Western Canada, says in a statement.

Separately, Heidelberg Materials has selected BASF’s OASE blue carbon-capture process for its cement plant in Lengfurt, Germany. Heidelberg, BASF, and the industrial gas firm Linde collaborated to adapt BASF’s aqueous amine CO2-scrubbing solvent to cement-plant emissions. Heidelberg and Linde have formed a joint venture, Capture-to-Use, to build and operate the facility, which will capture 70,000 t of CO2 per year. Linde will then sell the gas for industrial use.

Heidelberg and BASF call Lengfurt the world’s first industrial-scale carbon capture and utilization project. Still, it will capture less than 10% of the cement plant’s CO2 emissions. Lengfurt makes 1 million t of cement per year, according to the periodical Global Cement. Life-cycle analysis expert Raoul Meys says 0.88 kg of CO2 are typically emitted for every kilogram of cement made, making Lengfurt’s total CO2 emissions roughly 880,000 t per year.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

RWE plan Scotland hydrogen plant plant
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Andritz starts carbon capture plant
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US Steel explores carbon capture with CarbonFree
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE