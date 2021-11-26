Chemours and Honeywell to expand HFO capacity

Chemours will build a plant in Arkansas to make its Opteon 1150, a low-boiling-point hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) also known as HFO-1336mzzE. Separately, Honeywell is doubling capacity for its Solstice ze (HFO-1234ze) at a plant in Louisiana. Both HFOs are aimed primarily at the foam-blowing market. Because of their reduced greenhouse gas impact, HFOs are replacing other fluorochemicals as foam-blowing agents, refrigerants, and propellants.
