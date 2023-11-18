Chemours to expand HFC-152a production in Texas

Chemours will boost by 20% its production capacity for HFC-152a, a hydrofluorocarbon propellant, at its plant in Ingleside, Texas, by mid-2024. The firm says the expansion will help insulation foam and aerosol products comply with regulations phasing out propellants with high global warming potential (GWP). HFC-152a has a GWP of 124, far lower than the legacy chemicals it can replace but much higher than hydrofluoroolefins offered by Chemours, Honeywell, and Arkema for the same applications.
