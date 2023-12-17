The carbon dioxide utilization start-up Dimensional Energy has raised $20 million in series A funding for its CO2-to-chemicals technology. The round was led by the venture capital fund Envisioning Partners and included United Airlines and Microsoft. Dimensional’s process converts hydrogen and CO2 into a hydrocarbon wax, which the company says it can refine into a wide range of fuels and chemical feedstocks. The firm says it will use the funds to construct a plant at a cement factory in British Columbia, develop other installations, and launch its first direct commercial products: a fossil-free surf wax and a food-grade fat.
