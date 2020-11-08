Germany advances emissions-to-chemicals project

Carbon2Chem, a consortium of 16 organizations developing a process to make chemicals from waste carbon dioxide, has received $86 million from the German government. The partners, including AkzoNobel and Clariant, will use the funding to take their process from pilot to commercial scale. They say they have already successfully converted CO2 emissions from a steel plant and hydrogen generated from water electrolysis into ammonia, methanol, and higher alcohols at pilot scale.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter