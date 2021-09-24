Ineos is going low carbon in Scotland

Ineos says it will spend more than $1.3 billion at its petrochemical complex in Grangemouth, Scotland, to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by 2030 and to net zero by 2045. The firm will cut its annual CO2 emissions from 3 million metric tons (t) to below 2 million t by participating in the multipartner Acorn project, which aims to capture and store industrial CO2 emissions under the North Sea. By 2030, all businesses at the complex will be modified to use hydrogen as a feedstock, Ineos says.
