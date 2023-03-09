Credit: Aramco

A federal bill introduced at the end of February could change the way the US tax code subsidizes carbon dioxide capture, utilization, and storage projects. The Captured Carbon Utilization Parity Act (S. 542 and H.R. 1262) would increase the value of tax credits available for using CO 2 , making them worth the same as credits for sequestering CO 2 in geological formations.

The legislation seeks to amend a portion of the US Tax Code known as 45Q, which currently provides $85 per metric ton of CO 2 injected into permanent underground storage after being captured from a point source but only $60 per metric ton if the CO 2 is sold for industrial use. CO 2 captured from ambient air earns a higher rate—$180 per metric ton for storage and $130 for use. The legislation would instead make utilization just as valuable as storage from a tax credit standpoint.

Reactions to the bill have been mixed. Jessie Stolark, executive director of the nonprofit Carbon Capture Coalition, endorses it. “This legislation marks a pivotal next step in the continued deployment of carbon management technologies focused on the beneficial reuse of captured carbon and we look forward to working with the bill sponsors to ensure its swift passage,” she says in a statement.

Many environmental groups are critical of the bill, however. One concern is that the change would encourage enhanced oil recovery (EOR), the practice of using CO 2 to push petroleum out of otherwise-​depleted oil and gas wells.