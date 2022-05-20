Advertisement

Greenhouse Gases

Linde, BP team up on carbon capture as Carbon Clean raises funds

by Craig Bettenhausen
May 20, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 18
A big metal circle inside some blue scaffolding.
Credit: Carbon Clean
Carbon Clean's CycloneCC system captures CO2 using amine solvents in a rotating packed bed reactor designed for cement, steel, and chemical plant emissions.

The industrial gas firm Linde and the oil and gas giant BP will work together on a large carbon-capture-and-storage project on the Texas Gulf Coast set to open in 2026. The partnership’s initial focus will be on blue hydrogen—made from natural gas with capture of the resulting CO2—that will be available to Linde’s H2 customers through its pipeline network in the region. The firms expect that the system will also be able to take CO2 captured from other industrial sites. Linde will contribute its CO2 separation, capture, and compression technologies; BP will handle the building and permitting of permanent geological storage wells with annual capacity of 15 million metric tons. ExxonMobil has similar blue H2 and carbon-capture plans in Texas. Separately, the CO2-capture technology firm Carbon Clean has raised $150 million to further develop its modular system for point-source CO2 emissions. The oil company Chevron led the funding round, which included Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures and the cement maker Cemex. As part of the deal, Carbon Clean will install one of its systems at a Chevron cogeneration power plant in California.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

