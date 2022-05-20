Linde, BP team up on carbon capture as Carbon Clean raises funds

The industrial gas firm Linde and the oil and gas giant BP will work together on a large carbon-capture-and-storage project on the Texas Gulf Coast set to open in 2026. The partnership’s initial focus will be on blue hydrogen—made from natural gas with capture of the resulting CO 2 —that will be available to Linde’s H 2 customers through its pipeline network in the region. The firms expect that the system will also be able to take CO 2 captured from other industrial sites. Linde will contribute its CO 2 separation, capture, and compression technologies; BP will handle the building and permitting of permanent geological storage wells with annual capacity of 15 million metric tons. ExxonMobil has similar blue H 2 and carbon-capture plans in Texas. Separately, the CO 2 -capture technology firm Carbon Clean has raised $150 million to further develop its modular system for point-source CO 2 emissions. The oil company Chevron led the funding round, which included Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures and the cement maker Cemex. As part of the deal, Carbon Clean will install one of its systems at a Chevron cogeneration power plant in California.