Metal-organic framework firm Mosaic Materials is bought by Baker Hughes

The oil field services and equipment firm Baker Hughes has purchased Mosaic Materials, which makes carbon dioxide–capturing materials based on metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). Mosaic’s MOFs are best suited to pulling CO2 out of ambient air, executives at the firm told C&EN earlier this year, and Mosaic has been transitioning its R&D focus from MOF chemistry to the design and optimization of a direct-air-CO2-capture system based on its materials. Joining Baker Hughes will give Mosaic access to a deep bench of gas-engineering expertise, Mosaic CEO Nathan Gilliland says in a statement. Mosaic is also working with NASA and the US Navy on CO2 scrubbers for submarines and spacecraft, work that will continue with the merger. The firms did not disclose the financial terms of the deal. Baker Hughes has been assembling a range of CO2 capture, transportation, and storage assets in recent years—part of a trend of pipeline and oil field engineering firms pivoting toward carbon management.
