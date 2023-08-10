Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Greenhouse Gases

Occidental and ADNOC to explore direct air capture as 1PointFive sells its first carbon credits

by Craig Bettenhausen
August 10, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 26
Occidental Petroleum and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) are partnering to evaluate investment opportunities in direct air capture (DAC) of carbon dioxide. The firms will explore investment in projects developed by the Oxy subsidiary 1PointFive, including a possible DAC plant in the United Arab Emirates capable of pulling 1 million metric tons (t) per year of CO2 from the ambient air. The firms will also consider converting captured CO2 into chemicals, plastics, and fuels. Separately, All Nippon Airways has agreed to purchase 10,000 t worth of CO2 removal from the DAC plant that 1PointFive is building in Texas.

