Partners to make hydrocarbons with CO₂ from cement

The cement maker Cemex, electrolysis firm Sunfire, and renewable energy company Enertrag have formed Concrete Chemicals, a consortium that aims to use CO2 emitted in the production of cement as a chemical raw material. The partners will combine the CO2 with green hydrogen produced from water electrolysis powered by renewable energy to make fuels and chemicals. In a first step, the partners have applied for financing from the German government to build a 5,000 metric ton per year facility at Cemex’s plant in Rüdersdorf, Germany.
