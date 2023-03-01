Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Greenhouse Gases

Point-source CO₂ capture gets $2.5 billion in US funds

US Department of Energy opens funding opportunities with Inflation Reduction Act money

by Craig Bettenhausen
March 1, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has opened $2.52 billion in funding opportunities for carbon-capture projects. The money, which comes from the Inflation Reduction Act passed last summer, is split between $1.7 billion for commercial-scale demonstration projects and $820 million for large-scale pilot installations of emerging carbon-capture technologies.

Big emitters
The chemical industry is the third-largest point-source emitter of greenhouse gases in the US, according to 2021 emissions data submitted to the US Environmental Protection Agency.
A pie shows that power plants produce 64% of of US greenhouse gas emissions and chemical plants produce about 7%.
Source: The EPA's Facility Level Information on Greenhouse Gases Tool, ghgdata.epa.gov. Note: Percentages do not total 100% because of rounding. EPA classifies ethanol within "other."

For the larger pot of money, the DOE will pay for up to half of six projects using carbon-capture technology that has already been tested at pilot scale. Chemical plants are eligible to compete for two slots aimed at industrial facilities, though ethanol and hydrogen production are excluded unless they are part of a larger integrated process. Plants in this category must run at least partially on coal or natural gas and must capture, transport, and store a minimum of 300,000 metric tons (t) of carbon dioxide per year.

The program will also support projects designed to capture 90% of the CO2 emissions at two coal and two natural gas power plants. A minimum tonnage was not specified for these power generation categories.

For the $820 million tranche, the DOE will cover up to 70% of the cost of up to 10 large-scale pilot installations. For this funding opportunity, that means capturing at least 75,000 t of CO2 per year from industrial facilities or 90% of the CO2 from power plants. The DOE says it expects proposals to use carbon-capture technologies that have been tested with 1,000 t per year prototypes and that it anticipates more rounds in the future for pilot projects.

The new DOE funding builds on other funding already announced by the Joe Biden Administration to total more than $10 billion for various types of carbon management, including direct air capture, according to Jessie Stolark, executive director of the nonprofit Carbon Capture Coalition. She describes the programs as vital in enabling carbon capture to reach scales that can make a difference to the climate. “Carbon management technologies have an essential role in meeting midcentury emissions reductions goals while ensuring the long-term viability of key domestic industries,” she says.

Full applications are due May 23 for the demonstration-scale projects and June 21 for the pilot-scale projects.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. Energy Department funds carbon capture projects for $44 million
Administration Ups Renewable Energy Use
Fossil Energy Loans To Support Climate Plan
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE