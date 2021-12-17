Saipem brings on Novozymes to optimize its carbon-capture enzyme

The industrial enzyme firm Novozymes will work with the oil field services company Saipem to improve carbonic anhydrase as a carbon-capture vehicle. The partners want to increase the enzyme’s performance and durability. Carbonic anhydrase catalyzes the conversion of CO2 and water into carbonic acid, as well as the reverse reaction. Saipem uses the reactions to capture and collect CO2 from industrial gas streams.
