Sasol to decarbonize at Lake Charles

Sasol has brought on Mission Possible Partnership to help it decarbonize its chemicals complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana. MPP, itself a partnership between several technology and information services firms, specializes in low-carbon solutions for concrete, steel, aluminum, chemicals, and heavy transportation. Sasol says projects at Lake Charles could include hydrogen as an energy source; carbon capture, utilization, and storage; and sustainable aviation fuel.
