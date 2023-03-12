US Steel explores carbon capture with CarbonFree

US Steel is exploring carbon capture with the emission mineralization specialist CarbonFree Chemicals. Preliminary plans are to install CarbonFree equipment with the capacity to capture 50,000 metric tons (t) of carbon dioxide per year. The firm’s SkyCycle technology is a modular system that reacts CO2 with alkaline materials to produce calcium carbonate and hydrochloric acid. The collaboration will take place at US Steel’s Gary Works plant in Gary, Indiana, which produces 7.5 million t of steel per year. The two companies aim to start catching CO2 by 2025.
