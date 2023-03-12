Advertisement

Greenhouse Gases

US Steel explores carbon capture with CarbonFree

by Craig Bettenhausen
March 12, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 9
A complex steel column about three stories high is mounted in a blue-and-yellow scaffolding at an industrial facility.
Credit: Business Wire
CarbonFree's SkyCycle system is designed to capture CO2 from hard-to-abate industries such as chemicals and steel.

US Steel is exploring carbon capture with the emission mineralization specialist CarbonFree Chemicals. Preliminary plans are to install CarbonFree equipment with the capacity to capture 50,000 metric tons (t) of carbon dioxide per year. The firm’s SkyCycle technology is a modular system that reacts CO2 with alkaline materials to produce calcium carbonate and hydrochloric acid. The collaboration will take place at US Steel’s Gary Works plant in Gary, Indiana, which produces 7.5 million t of steel per year. The two companies aim to start catching CO2 by 2025.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

