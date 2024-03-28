Wacker eyes carbon capture in Norway

The German specialty chemical firm Wacker Chemie has commissioned Norway’s Aker Carbon Capture to assess the feasibility of capturing carbon dioxide emissions from its metallurgical-grade silicon plant in Holla, Norway. Wacker’s goal is to halve its 2020 output of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and be net zero by 2045. Wacker uses silicon to make silicones and polysilicon. Aker will operate a mobile test unit at the Holla site for 8 months to determine its suitability for CO2 capture.
