XPrize Carbon Removal narrows teams down to 20 finalists

The $100 million contest is backing four approaches to removing carbon dioxide from Earth’s atmosphere.

▸ Air: Direct-air-capture systems blow ambient air through a material that binds CO 2 , which is then desorbed for sequestration or conversion into chemical products. The air finalists are Airhive, Heirloom, Octavia Carbon, Project Hajar, and Skyrenu.

▸ Rocks: Mineral carbonation works by grinding up rocks that would normally react slowly with CO 2 over thousands of years. The grinding quickens the pace of the process. The rocks finalists are Arca, Lithos Carbon, Mati Carbon, Silicate, Undo Carbon, and Yuanchu Technology.

▸ Land: Biochar is a carbon-rich material made by heating plant biomass in a low- or no-oxygen environment. Because plants get their carbon from the air during photosynthesis, creating and storing biochar decreases atmospheric CO 2 . The land finalists are Climate Robotics, Mash Makes, NetZero, Takachar, and Vaulted Deep.