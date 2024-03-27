The EPA asks for more PFAS toxicity tests

The US Environmental Protection Agency has asked for more information on yet another of the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
This lesser-known chemical, 2-(N-methylperfluoro-1-octanesulfonamido) ethanol (N-MeFOSE), has been used to make textiles, carpets, and furniture resistant to water, oil, and stains. It’s also used in firefighting gear. The request, directed at 3M and Wacker Chemical, calls for data on the physical-chemical properties of N-MeFOSE, as well as on the health effects of inhaling it. The compound can be present in indoor air and in biosolids—treated wastewater sludge that farmers often use to fertilize their fields.
In a statement, the EPA says N-MeFOSE “may present an unreasonable risk of injury to health or the environment.” It says that potential hazards include cancer and damage to the nervous and immune systems. The companies have until March 2025 to comply.
The request is the agency’s fourth PFAS test order under the Toxic Substances Control Act. Earlier orders involved a compound present in firefighting foam and two compounds used to make the surfactant GenX.
“Communities across the country need information about whether or not PFAS are in our air and water, and any health risks caused by these chemicals,” Michal Freedhoff, assistant administrator for the EPA’s Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention, says in the statement.
