Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Persistent Pollutants

EPA faces lawsuit over PFAS in fluorinated plastics

Agency failed to address risks to human health within time frame required by US law, public health groups say

by Britt E. Erickson
May 22, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Multiple high-density polyethylene plastic drums for holding pesticides and other corrosive liquids.
Credit: Shutterstock
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances are formed as impurities when high-density polyethylene containers are treated with fluorine gas to strengthen their barrier properties.

Public health groups are continuing to push the US Environmental Protection Agency to ban a fluorination process that improves the barrier properties of high-density polyethylene plastic containers. The process creates per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), including harmful perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), as by-products. Texas-based Inhance Technologies is the only company that uses this method in the US.

In a May 17 notice, Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility and the Center for Environmental Health (CEH) informed the EPA that they intend to sue the agency for not taking action to reduce the risk posed by PFOA formed as a by-product during the fluorination of plastics. PFAS can leach into liquids stored in the treated containers, according to EPA studies.

The EPA is obligated to act under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) within 180 days of receiving information that a chemical may present a significant risk to human health. The agency has known about the presence of PFOA in fluorinated plastic containers since at least March 29, 2023, the groups say.

The groups’ notice of intent to sue the EPA comes 2 months after the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled that the agency had overstepped its authority in 2023 when it ordered Inhance to stop making PFAS as by-products. In that case, the agency claimed that Inhance violated a 2020 significant new-use rule that requires companies to notify the EPA before they begin making long-chain PFAS. But the court ruled that Inhance’s process is not subject to the rule because the decades-old process is not a new use.

“EPA cannot simply walk away from the dire health threat of PFOA in plastic containers because of the 5th Circuit decision,” Bob Sussman, attorney for the CEH, says in a statement. The agency is obligated under TSCA to address the threat, he says.

Inhance treats about 11 million kg of plastic annually. In response to the court decision in March, the company said in a news release that it is committed to continuing research to reduce the formation of PFAS. The company claims that it has already reduced the formation of PFAS by more than 90%.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Inhance can continue to fluorinate plastic containers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA orders packaging firm Inhance to stop making PFAS
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Is fluorinating polyethylene a health threat?
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE