Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Persistent Pollutants

EPA finds no PFAS in 10 pesticides

by Britt E. Erickson
June 1, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The US Environmental Protection Agency did not find any per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in 10 pesticides, 6 of which were previously reported to contain low parts-per-million levels of perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS). The results in question were published last year by researchers at Texas Tech University and the US Department of Agriculture (J. Haz. Mat. Lett. DOI: 10.1016/j.hazl.2022.100067). The sample-preparation method used in that study involved solvent dilution, which could have led to erroneous results, the EPA says. The agency suggests that the researchers may have multiplied background levels of PFOS by a large dilution factor, which would result in an overexaggerated concentration or false-positive identification. The EPA developed an extraction method that it says is a more appropriate preparation method than solvent dilution for pesticides containing nonvolatile oil and nonionic surfactants. The agency obtained samples of the 10 pesticides from the study authors and also purchased 4 of the products in the marketplace. When using its new extraction method, the EPA did not find any of 29 targeted PFAS, including PFOS, above the detection limits in any of the samples.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE