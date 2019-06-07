Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Persistent Pollutants

PFAS chemical found in chocolate cake

US FDA scientists present unpublished data on PFAS in food

by Britt E. Erickson
June 7, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Slice of chocolate cake with two layers of chocolate frosting.
Credit: Shutterstock
Structure of PFPeA

US Food and Drug Administration scientists have discovered perfluoropentanoic acid (PFPeA) in chocolate cake and chocolate milk, according to unpublished results presented at a scientific conference in May. PFPeA is one of many per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) used in nonstick food wrappers and other consumer products for its heat-, stain-, and water-resistant properties. The FDA scientists found PFPeA in chocolate cake at a concentration of 17,640 parts per trillion and in chocolate milk at 154 ppt. The scientists also found perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS), which is no longer used in the US because of health concerns, in meat and seafood. The samples were collected in October 2017.

UPDATE

The FDA posted the test results on its website on June 11, 2019.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Ethylene glycol disputed as cause of children’s deaths in the Gambia
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Elevated PFOA levels detected in canned clams
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
PFAS undetectable in most processed foods, US FDA says

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE