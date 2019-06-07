PFAS chemical found in chocolate cake

US Food and Drug Administration scientists have discovered perfluoropentanoic acid (PFPeA) in chocolate cake and chocolate milk, according to unpublished results presented at a scientific conference in May. PFPeA is one of many per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) used in nonstick food wrappers and other consumer products for its heat-, stain-, and water-resistant properties. The FDA scientists found PFPeA in chocolate cake at a concentration of 17,640 parts per trillion and in chocolate milk at 154 ppt. The scientists also found perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS), which is no longer used in the US because of health concerns, in meat and seafood. The samples were collected in October 2017.
