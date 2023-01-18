Toxic PFAS found in freshwater fish

Credit: Shutterstock

Fish caught in rivers, streams, and lakes across the US contain high levels of toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), according to a new study (DOI: 10.1016/j.envres.2022.115165) by scientists at the Environmental Working Group (EWG). The advocacy group says the findings are particularly concerning for people whose survival depends on catching and eating freshwater fish.

The researchers analyzed PFAS data collected from 2013–2015 by the US Environmental Protection Agency on more than 500 freshwater fish. They found an average of 9.5 ppb PFAS in fish from US rivers and streams and 11.8 ppb in fish from the Great Lakes. Perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) was the most commonly found PFAS, averaging 74% of the total PFAS.

For comparison, the scientists looked at data from the US Food and Drug Administration on PFAS in commercially relevant fish in 2019–2022. They report that the average amount of PFAS in freshwater fish was 280 times more than that found in commercially available fish sold in the US.

The FDA has not established a safe level for PFAS in fish. Several states have issued fish consumption advisories based primarily on PFOS levels in freshwater fish, but those levels vary widely by state.

“There should be a single health protective fish consumption advisory for freshwater fish across the country,” Nadia Barbo, a graduate student at Duke University and lead researcher on the study, says in a statement.

In June, the EPA tightened health advisory limits for two of the most toxic PFAS—perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and PFOS—in drinking water. The limits recommended by the EPA—0.004 parts per trillion (ppt) for PFOA and 0.02 ppt for PFOS—are several orders of magnitude lower than the levels found in freshwater fish.

PFOA and PFOS are associated with reproductive, developmental, immunological, and liver effects, as well as certain cancers. Although they are no longer intentionally made in the US, the two chemicals contaminate drinking water nationwide.