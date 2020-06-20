Bayer ditches plan for US dicamba plant

Bayer has dropped plans to build an almost $1 billion plant in Luling, Louisiana, for the broad-spectrum herbicide dicamba. The decision follows a June 3 ruling by the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit blocking the sale of three herbicides containing dicamba because of their tendency to drift and damage nontarget crops. Bayer says it is scrapping plans for the new plant because of global overcapacity for dicamba.
