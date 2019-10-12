Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pesticides

California to ban chlorpyrifos sooner than expected

by Britt E. Erickson
October 12, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Close up of oranges on a tree in California.
Credit: Shutterstock
California orange growers will need to find an alternative to the insecticide chlorpyrifos by the end of next year.
Structure of chlorpyrifos.

California regulators have struck a deal with pesticide manufacturers to phase out the sale of chlorpyrifos by Feb. 6, 2020, and nearly all uses of the organophosphate insecticide by the end of 2020. Earlier this year, the California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) started the process of canceling all uses of the pesticide in the state. But the process could have taken up to 2 years if companies pursued administrative hearings or appealed the decision. “This agreement avoids a protracted legal process while providing a clear timeline for California farmers as we look toward developing alternative pest management practices,” Jared Blumenfeld, the state’s secretary for environmental protection, says in an Oct. 9 statement. Chlorpyrifos is associated with neurodevelopmental problems and impaired brain function in children, and is likely to be removed from the European Union market by January 31. The chemical is sprayed on numerous crops grown in California, including almonds, citrus, and grapes, but its use has been steadily declining over the past decade, according to the DPR. A few products that contain granular forms of chlorpyrifos, which represent less than 1% of the pesticide’s agricultural use in California, can remain on the market.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chlorpyrifos returns to the US market
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Goodbye chlorpyrifos on food
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Are chlorpyrifos’s days numbered?

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE