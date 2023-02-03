Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Pesticides

Cyantraniliprole likely harms endangered species, EPA finds

by Britt E. Erickson
February 3, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 5
An orange with insect damage and symptoms of citrus greening disease.
Credit: Shutterstock
A pesticide used to control insects that spread citrus greening disease may harm hundreds of endangered species.

The insecticide cyantraniliprole is likely to adversely affect about 41% of endangered or threatened species, the US Environmental Protection Agency says in a draft evaluation released Jan. 31. To help protect the vulnerable species, the agency has been working with pesticide manufacturers to develop measures to reduce spray drift and limit exposure to seeds treated with cyantraniliprole. The EPA allowed cyantraniliprole to enter the US market in 2014 to combat sap-sucking insects on citrus, blueberries, and many other crops. It is also used on turf and ornamental plants. The Center for Biological Diversity and the Center for Food Safety challenged the EPA’s 2014 decision in court, claiming that the agency had failed to evaluate the risks of the pesticide to endangered species. The court agreed with the environmental groups and in 2017 ordered the EPA to conduct the evaluation. Last year, after 5 years of inaction by the EPA, the court directed the agency to complete the evaluation by September 2023. The EPA is accepting comments on the draft evaluation and potential mitigation measures until April 2.

