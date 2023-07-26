Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pesticides

EPA proposes early mitigations for herbicides

Agency seeks to protect hundreds of endangered species near agricultural fields

by Britt E. Erickson
July 26, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

A tractor spraying herbicide on an agricultural field.
Credit: Shutterstock
The US Environmental Protection Agency is seeking to impose early mitigation measures on herbicides to protect hundreds of endangered species.

The US Environmental Protection Agency wants to protect more than 900 endangered species and their critical habitats from herbicide runoff and drift. At the same time, the agency wants to give growers the tools they need to control weeds. In a draft strategy released July 24, the EPA attempts to strike a balance between the two while breaking a logjam in pesticide reviews.

The strategy proposes early mitigation measures for herbicides, which are used significantly more than any other pesticides, including insecticides and fungicides. Such measures would be put in place before the EPA completes required consultations with the Fish and Wildlife Service, which often take more than a decade. Growers can choose from various practices, such as growing vegetation in ditches and capturing runoff in ponds. Less mitigation would be required on flat lands and in states where rainfall is low.

The agency says the proposed strategy is part of its plan to move away from the traditional chemical-by-chemical and species-by-species approach, which is slow and costly, to one that focuses on multiple chemicals and multiple species.

The EPA acknowledges failing to meet its obligations under the Endangered Species Act﻿ (ESA) when it comes to reviewing potential impacts of pesticides. As a result, the agency faces increased litigation, and farmers face uncertainty about their future ability to use many pesticides.

“Even if EPA completed this work for all of the pesticides that are currently subject to court decisions and/or ongoing litigation, that work would take until the 2040s, and even then, would represent only 5% of EPA’s ESA obligations,” the agency says in the draft strategy.

“Ensuring safe use of herbicides is an important part of EPA’s mission to protect the environment,” Jake Li, deputy assistant administrator for pesticide programs at the EPA, says in a statement. “This strategy reflects one of our biggest steps to support farmers and other herbicide users with tools for managing weeds, while accelerating EPA’s ability to protect many endangered species that live near agricultural areas.”

The EPA is accepting comments on the draft strategy until Sept. 22.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA seeks to protect salmon from 4 pesticides
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA targets methomyl insecticide
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA renews effort to protect endangered species from pesticides
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE