Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pesticides

EPA targets methomyl insecticide

Agency proposes measures to protect endangered species

by Britt E. Erickson
October 5, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

A California tiger salamander in the grass.
Credit: US Fish and Wildlife Service
The US Environmental Protection Agency is proposing restrictions on the insecticide methomyl to protect the California tiger salamander and other endangered species.

The US Environmental Protection Agency is proposing measures to reduce runoff and drift of the carbamate insecticide methomyl to protect vulnerable endangered species.

The changes would amend the agency’s registration review decision made in October 2020 under the administration of former president Donald J. Trump.

Methomyl is a carbamate insecticide used on field crops, vegetables, and orchards. It is also approved for use in a fly bait product.

The EPA is evaluating the risks of methomyl to human health and the environment as part of a registration review process that happens every 15 years. The agency completed an evaluation of the effects of methomyl on threatened and endangered species in March 2021, finding that the insecticide is likely to adversely affect more than 1,000 species. The agency is now consulting with the Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service to determine what mitigation measures are needed to protect affected species.

While that consultation is ongoing, the EPA is proposing to implement measures to protect three endangered species that it determined are particularly vulnerable to methomyl: the elderberry longhorn beetle, vernal pool tadpole shrimp, and California tiger salamander.

The agency is also proposing measures to protect Pacific salmon. They include restricting the annual amount of methomyl that can be used in certain geographic areas that overlap with the salmon’s habitat.

Environmental groups welcome the proposed measures. “This is a small but important step forward for the EPA’s efforts to come to grips with the harms pesticides cause to endangered species,” Nathan Donley, environmental health science director at the Center for Biological Diversity, says in an emailed statement. “Getting these on-the-ground conservation measures to protect wildlife from methomyl is just common sense. Now the EPA needs to expand these efforts so that not one species is lost to extinction due to reckless pesticide use.”

The EPA is accepting public comments on the proposed decision until Dec. 5.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA proposes early mitigations for herbicides
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US Fish and Wildlife Service downgrades risks of Enlist herbicides
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sulfoxaflor may put dozens of species at risk of extinction
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE