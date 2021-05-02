Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pesticides

Florida says no to pesticide aldicarb on citrus

by Britt E. Erickson
May 2, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Chemical structure of aldicarb.

Citrus growers in Florida cannot use the pesticide aldicarb to combat citrus greening caused by the Asian citrus psyllid, the state announced April 21. The decision reverses a last-minute approval by the Trump administration allowing use of the chemical on citrus crops in Florida under federal law. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services denied the request from pesticide maker AgLogic Chemical to register aldicarb for use on citrus in the state, claiming that the chemical poses unacceptable health risks to humans, wildlife, and the environment. Aldicarb, an older carbamate insecticide, “is one of the world’s most toxic pesticides and is banned in more than 100 countries,” Nikki Fried, Florida’s agriculture commissioner, says in a statement. The US Environmental Protection Agency declared in 2010 that aldicarb may pose health risks to infants and young children. At the time, Bayer Crop Science agreed to immediately stop selling it for use on citrus and to phase out production of the chemical in the US by 2014. In 2011, the EPA allowed AgLogic to market aldicarb for use on cotton and a few other crops.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chlorpyrifos returns to the US market
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cyantraniliprole likely harms endangered species, EPA finds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Goodbye chlorpyrifos on food

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE