Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pesticides

Groups sue US EPA over glyphosate reauthorization

by Britt E. Erickson
March 28, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Chemical structure of glyphosate.

Environmental and farmworker groups are challenging the US Environmental Protection Agency’s January 2020 decision to allow the commonly used herbicide glyphosate to remain on the US market. In two separate lawsuits filed March 20, the petitioners argue that glyphosate poses health risks to humans and endangered species. In 2015, the World Health Organization’s cancer agency deemed the herbicide “probably carcinogenic,” but the EPA disputes that finding. The agency is still evaluating glyphosate’s potential endocrine-disrupting effects in humans and risks to endangered species. Glyphosate is the active ingredient in Monsanto’s Roundup, now produced by Bayer, and in several generic formulations made by other companies. “EPA’s half-completed, biased, and unlawful approval sacrifices the health of farmworkers and endangered species at the altar of Monsanto profits,” George Kimbrell, legal director for the Center for Food Safety and counsel for the petitioners in one of the lawsuits, says in a statement. The environmental groups Natural Resources Defense Council and Pesticide Action Network North America raise similar concerns in the other lawsuit.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE